CHAMPIANS or CHAMPIONS? Denver Nuggets NBA Championship hats appear to have misspelling

Denver Nuggets NBA Championship gear selling fast at stores across Colorado
After the Denver Nuggets became NBA champions on Monday night, players, staff and owners quickly were handed hats that appear to have a typo, reading CHAMPIANS instead of CHAMPIONS in cursive writing. (The looping font appears to have the connecting line from the O and the N in the wrong place.)

Denver Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke, right, hugs head coach Michael Malone after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 at Ball Arena. Jack Dempsey / AP

Those hats were also sold at Dick's Sporting Goods stores.

The NBA Store on Tuesday was showing two different versions of the hat -- one with the AN and the other with the ON.

Other stores selling sports gear and later batches of the hats appear to have the ON. 

One CBS Colorado employee is hoping his hat with the AN becomes a valuable collector's item someday.

Common Core educational standards in America no longer require students to learn cursive.  

CBSColorado.com Staff
The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 13, 2023 / 1:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

