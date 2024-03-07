Watch CBS News
Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche records first career NHL hat trick

It's getting closer to playoff time for Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar had his first career hat trick in the Colorado Avalanche's 7-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night at Ball Arena.  

Detroit Red Wings v Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates his first NHL hat trick against the Detroit Red Wings at Ball Arena on March 6, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

It was the fourth hat trick by a defenseman in franchise history (which includes the Quebec Nordiques before the franchise was moved to Colorado). He joined Sandis Ozolinsh (Dec. 6, 1999), Uwe Krupp (March 1, 1995) and Bryan Fogarty (Dec. 1, 1990), according to NHL Stats. Makar also had an assist.

"I've never really had an experience like that in my career," Makar said of hats being thrown onto the ice in his honor. "The bigger thing is we got the win."

The Avalanche were 2 for 6 on the power play.

"Everybody's just been clicking," said Makar. "I feel like we're moving the puck really well."

First published on March 7, 2024 / 9:53 AM MST

