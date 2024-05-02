Colorado's Hanging Lake Trail being reconstructed after mudslides, hikers may lose temporary access

People hiking in Colorado's Glenwood Canyon will have limited accessibility to some trails, which will be closed throughout the summer and fall as crews begin reconstruction. Several trails were washed away in the aftermath of mudslides that resulted from a wildfire.

The U.S. Forest Service approved funding for Hanging Lake Trail, Grizzly Creek and Jessie Weaver (No Name) restoration. Changes to the trails will make them better equipped to handle high water and debris.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife along with the city of Glenwood Springs and the USDA Forest Service, celebrated the groundbreaking Thursday off Interstate 70 at the Hanging Lake Rest Area for the $4.5 million project. During construction, Hanging Lake Trail will be closed Monday through Friday and some weekends. You must make reservations for hiking times.

Crews are building a boardwalk at Sprouting Rock to reduce erosion and replacing seven of the trail's bridges. The National Forest Foundation says that Grizzly Creek and No Name trails are popular with locals. So restoring a connection between the two is a top priority.

The bridge replacements will allow hikers to walk from one trailhead to the other even during high water.

Hanging Lake Trail is a steep and rocky 1.2 mile hike from the bottom of Glenwood Canyon to Hanging Lake in the White River National Forest. The trail was first ravaged by the Grizzly Creek Fire in 2020. Then flash flooding on the burn scar caused massive destruction on the popular tourist destination in 2021.