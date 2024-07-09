Hamilton tickets go on sale for Denver 2024 performances

The multi-Tony Award-winning Broadway tour of Hamilton comes to Denver this year, and tickets went on sale Tuesday morning.

The show, which is returning for the first time in years, is set to play at the Buell Theatre from Oct. 16 through Nov. 24.

To join the virtual cue for the tickets, click here.

The musical, which is an added attraction for the 2024/2025 Denver Center for the Performing Arts season, follows the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton.

The musical, largely made up of now-iconic hip-hop and rap, follows Hamilton's journey from the British Islands to the mainland that would become the United States. It then follows his climb up the ladder of leadership during the revolution, ultimately ending in a feud with his longtime rival Aaron Burr.

For more information on this tour or the stop at the DCPA, click here.

