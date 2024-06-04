"Hamilton" is returning to the Buell Theatre in Denver, and tickets go on sale next month

Tickets for "Hamilton" Denver run go on sale next month

Tickets for Broadway hit "Hamilton" will go on sale starting July 9 in Denver. Hamilton, the 11-time Tony Award winning production, will play the Buell Theatre October 16 through November 24.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced they will begin ticket sales on July 9 starting at 10 A.M. Mountain Time.

Those who have 2024/2025 DCPA subscriptions will be given priority access, allowing them to purchase their tickets starting June 11.

Tickets will range from $49 to $199 for each performance, with few premium seats being offered for $229 each.

Those looking to attend a performance will be limited to purchasing no more than nine tickets per transaction.

As with previous performances at the DCPA, the Hamilton cast and crew will offer $10 seats to each performance based on a lottery system.

Those wanting to purchase tickets are encouraged to use hamilton.denvercenter.org to purchase tickets in order to avoid scams or third party fees.

