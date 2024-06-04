Watch CBS News
"Hamilton" is returning to the Buell Theatre in Denver, and tickets go on sale next month

By Dillon Thomas

/ CBS Colorado

Tickets for Broadway hit "Hamilton" will go on sale starting July 9 in Denver. Hamilton, the 11-time Tony Award winning production, will play the Buell Theatre October 16 through November 24.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced they will begin ticket sales on July 9 starting at 10 A.M. Mountain Time.

Those who have 2024/2025 DCPA subscriptions will be given priority access, allowing them to purchase their tickets starting June 11.
Tickets will range from $49 to $199 for each performance, with few premium seats being offered for $229 each.

Those looking to attend a performance will be limited to purchasing no more than nine tickets per transaction.

As with previous performances at the DCPA, the Hamilton cast and crew will offer $10 seats to each performance based on a lottery system.

Those wanting to purchase tickets are encouraged to use hamilton.denvercenter.org to purchase tickets in order to avoid scams or third party fees.

