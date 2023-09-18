Halle Berry criticizes Drake for using image of her for single cover: "Not cool"

Halle Berry has slammed rapper Drake for using an image of her for the cover of his new single without her consent.

On Friday, the Academy Award-winning actress posted a text note to her Instagram that read: "Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy … even if you're a woman!"

Screenshots showed a commenter under the post asking Berry how she felt about Drake using an image of her being slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards as promo art for his new single "Slime You Out," featuring SZA. Berry made it clear she was not happy about it.

"Didn't get my permission," she replied. "That's not cool I thought better of him!"

"Hence my post today," she continued in another comment. "When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on."

Actress Halle Berry gets slimed at Nickelodeon's 25th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, on March 2012. Christopher Polk/KCA2012, Getty Images

Another Instagram commenter asked Berry why she was upset when she doesn't hold rights to the photograph, which is owned by Getty Images.

Berry said it was because the rapper reached out to her personally to ask if it was okay and she explicitly told him it was not.

"Cuz he asked me and I said NO that's why," she shot back. "Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do! That was the f*** you to me. Not cool You get it?"

Drake has yet to publicly comment on the cover art but the image remains on his Instagram feed.

CBS News reached out to Drake's representatives for comment.