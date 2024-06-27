Guard KJ Simpson from Colorado Buffaloes selected in second round of 2024 NBA Draft

In the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, guard KJ Simpson from the Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 42nd pick.

Simpson was still on the board after the first round of the draft on Wednesday and got picked early in the second round by a team looking to make improvements.

In a CBS Sports draft coverage report, an analyst said that although Simpson is a smaller guard, he is one of the main players who are considered to be sleepers this year.

Simpson was a four-star prospect in high school, who initially committed to the University of Arizona and flipped to Colorado after Sean Miller was let go.

"Teams that passed on him could be making a big mistake," said James Herbert, writer at CBS Sports.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 24: KJ Simpson #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes takes a jump shot during the Second Round NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament game against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. / Getty Images

Simpson has also improved his efficiency throughout his college career, has extreme confidence and competitiveness in the game, and has the ability to make an impact for the Hornets while proving himself as a rookie around the league.

He is a natural-born scorer at heart and an explosive point guard, who has legitimate untapped potential as a playmaker along with great athletic upside despite less than than-ideal size.

CU Buff players Cody Williams and Tristan da Silva were selected by pro teams in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday.

Forward Cody Williams was the first CU player to be taken off the board by Utah with the 10th pick. Williams only played for CU as a freshman and missed 13 games during the season due to injuries. His brother is Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams.

The Orlando Magic drafted forward Tristan da Silva with the 18th pick.

CBS Sports describes his game as a "plug and play" option, "because he's capable of playing minutes off the bench right now as someone who can space the floor, be a reliable decision-maker, and trustworthy on both ends of the floor."

Da Silva was one of the stars for the Buffs last season during their NCAA March Madness run.

