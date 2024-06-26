2 players from Colorado Buffaloes selected in first round of 2024 NBA Draft

Two different forwards that were on the Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball roster last season have been selected by pro teams in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Cody Williams of the Colorado Buffaloes dribbles the ball during the Second Round NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament game against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Mitchell Layton / Getty Images

The Utah Jazz drafted forward Cody Williams with the 10th pick. Williams only played for CU as a freshman and missed 13 games during the season due to injuries. His brother is Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams.

Williams played in the Buffs appearance in the NCAA Tournament but he says he wasn't 100% healthy.

As a freshman when he was on the court he showed quick movement and fancy footwork. He also showed he is a good 3-point shooter.

Tristan da Silva #23 of the Colorado Buffaloes dribbles the ball during the Second Round NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament game against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Getty Images

The Orlando Magic drafted forward Tristan da Silva with the 18th pick. CBS Sports describes him as a "plug and play" option, "because he's capable of playing minutes off the bench right now as someone who can space the floor, be a reliable decision-maker, and trustworthy on both ends of the floor." Da Silva was one of the stars for the Buffs last season.

KJ Simpson of the Colorado Buffaloes takes a jump shot during the Second Round NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament game against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. / Getty Images

CU Boulder guard KJ Simpson still remains on the board as the draft heads to round two on Thursday. CBS Sports says that although he is a smaller guard, "teams that passed on him could be making a big mistake." Simpson improved his efficiency throughout his college career and has extreme confidence and competitiveness.

The second round of the 2024 NBA Draft kicks off tomorrow at 2 p.m. MST on Thursday.