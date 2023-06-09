Grubhub driver is accused of stealing customer's kitten

A Grubhub delivery person allegedly engaged in cat-napping while dropping off a food order at a customer's San Antonio, Texas house, according to local police.

The San Antonio police department told CBS News that they responded to a resident who called to report a theft. The alleged victim said that the delivery driver took a kitten from her house without her consent.

The woman, Amanda Scoggins, told CBS affiliate KENS that she learned about the incident when her neighbor alerted her to the alleged theft of Smudge, a white kitten. Smudge's mother is a feral cat, so Scoggins said the mom, Smudge and two other kittens stay on the porch, where the delivery driver saw them.

"[My neighbor] said, 'Oh by the way, the driver took your kitten.' I was like, 'I'm sorry, what?!'," Scroggins told KENS. "I looked over at [the cats outside] and sure enough there was one, two and no three."

Scoggins told the TV station that she had just gotten a collar for Smudge and that it was clear he was being cared for. "We're out there constantly checking on them ...we've spent hundreds of dollars on supplies getting ready for him," she noted.

Grubhub told CBS MoneyWatch it has suspended the delivery driver while it investigates.