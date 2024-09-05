Group claims Colorado courts aren't protecting children from abusers

Parents gathered at the Colorado Supreme Court Thursday morning to fight for their children.

"Instead of saying she's hysterical, she's emotional, she's angry. You're right. We are angry when we're protecting our children and not being heard," said Erin Siegel.

One group of parents claims the courts aren't doing enough to protect kids from their abusers. CBS

They delivered a letter to the court asking them to reevaluate the way judges handle custody cases when one parent is accused of abuse. They say far too often children are given to their abuser.

They had living proof in attendance. Rachel Pickrel-Hawkins is currently in a custody battle with her ex-husband.

He is accused of sexually assaulting their underage daughter. Meanwhile, a judge ordered their two other kids to attend reconciliation therapy with their father. Pickrel-Hawkins says her kids didn't want to go so she didn't send them. Then she was sent to jail for refusing the order.

"It's unfair to them. They're having to grow up and be grownups when they should be kids," said Pickrel-Hawkins.

State Rep. Meg Froelich helped pass a bill pertaining to this subject last year. When it comes to custody disputes involving allegations of domestic violence or child sexual abuse, a judge is required to listen to the child's preference for custody. She says Rachel's story is far too common.

Parents gathered at the Colorado Supreme Court on Thursday. CBS

"Behind me, I have jailed moms and parents, dads too, that have been threatened with jail, who have lost their children to abusers and even parents who have, whose children have suffered fatalities," said Froelich "We hope that this helps to put the human face on what's happening."

She says it's time the courts listen to abuse victims.

"We really need them to take action," said Froelich. "When will it be enough?"

CBS News Colorado's Michael Abeyta did reach out to lawyers for Rachel's ex-husband but didn't receive a response.