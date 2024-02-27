Watch CBS News
FAA orders ground stoppage at Denver International Airport due to snow; order affects incoming flights

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Fast-moving Colorado snowstorm brought snow squall warnings around Denver
Fast-moving Colorado snowstorm brought snow squall warnings around Denver 03:05

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a ground stoppage at Denver International Airport on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. Snow was falling at the airport and causing near-whiteout conditions.

The FAA order affects incoming flights, and lasted for about an hour.

Snowy conditions on the roads around the airport were also causing problems for drivers. A car pileup closed part of Pena Boulevard for more than an hour. Several cars could be seen at the scene with heavy damage.

crash.jpg
CBS
pileup.jpg
CBS

The outgoing lanes of the road were shut down and traffic was being diverted to Tower Road.

There's no word on whether anyone was hurt.

