Grocery store price comparison: stores have range of prices on products

A quick comparison of stores in the Denver metro area shows a range of prices for food. CBS News Colorado checked out Walmart, King Soopers, Safeway, Sprouts and Whole Foods.

(credit: CBS)

Safeway has the most affordable eggs but a smaller selection. Walmart has the most affordable bread and dairy options.

Sprouts and Whole Foods have higher prices on those items, but Sprouts will have a better selection of produce at a lower price.

There are also other stores to consider like Albertson's, Trader Joe's, Natural Grocers and Target.