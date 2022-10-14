Watch CBS News
Local News

Grocery store price comparison: stores have range of prices on products

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Grocery store price comparison: stores have range of prices on products
Grocery store price comparison: stores have range of prices on products 00:34

A quick comparison of stores in the Denver metro area shows a range of prices for food. CBS News Colorado checked out Walmart, King Soopers, Safeway, Sprouts and Whole Foods. 

MILK-SHORTAGE.transfer_frame_358.jpeg
(credit: CBS)

Safeway has the most affordable eggs but a smaller selection. Walmart has the most affordable bread and dairy options. 

Sprouts and Whole Foods have higher prices on those items, but Sprouts will have a better selection of produce at a lower price. 

There are also other stores to consider like Albertson's, Trader Joe's, Natural Grocers and Target. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 4:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.