Grocery store price comparison: stores have range of prices on products
A quick comparison of stores in the Denver metro area shows a range of prices for food. CBS News Colorado checked out Walmart, King Soopers, Safeway, Sprouts and Whole Foods.
Safeway has the most affordable eggs but a smaller selection. Walmart has the most affordable bread and dairy options.
Sprouts and Whole Foods have higher prices on those items, but Sprouts will have a better selection of produce at a lower price.
There are also other stores to consider like Albertson's, Trader Joe's, Natural Grocers and Target.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.