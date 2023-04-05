"Grey's Anatomy" star Caterina Scorsone reveals she rescued her children from a house fire

"Grey's Anatomy" star Caterina Scorsone revealed in a social media post Monday that she saved her three children from a house fire "a couple of months ago," escaping her burning Southern California residence in about two minutes.

"While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub," Scorsone wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the fire damage in her home. "When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house."

Scorsone did not provide details on the exact date and location of the fire, or whether authorities had established a cause.

Best known for playing Dr. Amelia Shepherd on the medical series, Scorsone emphasized how quickly the blaze spread, and disclosed that four pets died in the fire.

"I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet," Scorsone wrote. "But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful. Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets. We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all."

Scorsone shared a series of photos of her three cats and dog "to say goodbye to the animals that loved us so well."

She also thanked her "community" of family and friends who supported her family after the tragedy.

"This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did," she said, praising the firefighters, school parents and her "Grey's Anatomy" team for their help getting her family back on their feet.

"What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love," Scorsone said. "The only thing that matters is community. We would not be here without it and we are so grateful."