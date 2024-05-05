Watch CBS News
Local News

Greenwood Village officer, K-9 locate missing 85-year-old woman

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A Greenwood Village police officer and a K-9 were able to locate a woman who went missing.

K-9 Mercury and Officer Austin Speer found the woman on Saturday after police received a report that an 85-year-old woman went missing for two hours. 

greenwood-k9-finds-woman-pic1-greenwood-village-pd-on-facebook-copy.jpg
Greenwood Village Police Department

Police say Mercury, who is trained in searching for missing people, tracked down the woman, who was clinging to a tree down a steep ravine where she couldn't be seen from the roadway or canal, according to GVPD. 

Mercury joined the police department a year and a half ago to help locate missing people, in addition to detect narcotics. 

k9find.png

The woman was returned safely to her family. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 5, 2024 / 3:00 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.