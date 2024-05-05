Greenwood Village officer, K-9 locate missing 85-year-old woman

A Greenwood Village police officer and a K-9 were able to locate a woman who went missing.

K-9 Mercury and Officer Austin Speer found the woman on Saturday after police received a report that an 85-year-old woman went missing for two hours.

Greenwood Village Police Department

Police say Mercury, who is trained in searching for missing people, tracked down the woman, who was clinging to a tree down a steep ravine where she couldn't be seen from the roadway or canal, according to GVPD.

Mercury joined the police department a year and a half ago to help locate missing people, in addition to detect narcotics.

The woman was returned safely to her family.