Greenwood Village: Hazmat spill shuts down I-25 northbound at Belleview Ave
South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a hazmat spill that shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Greenwood Village early on Tuesday.
According to the City of Greenwood Village Twitter account, the hazmat spill was at E Belleview Avenue (Highway 88). Drivers were advised to get off the interstate at Belleview to divert and then return to I-25 using the Belleview on-ramp.
The City also advised to expect major delays, and tweeted close to 4:45 a.m. there was no estimated time to clear the interstate.
