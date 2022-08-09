Watch CBS News
Greenwood Village: Hazmat spill shuts down I-25 northbound at Belleview Ave

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a hazmat spill that shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 25 in Greenwood Village early on Tuesday.

According to the City of Greenwood Village Twitter account, the hazmat spill was at E Belleview Avenue (Highway 88). Drivers were advised to get off the interstate at Belleview to divert and then return to I-25 using the Belleview on-ramp. 

The City also advised to expect major delays, and tweeted close to 4:45 a.m. there was no estimated time to clear the interstate.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 5:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

