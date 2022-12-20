Greeley mother arrested after being accused of stabbing 10-year-old son and herself

A mother and son are both recovering from a stabbing after investigators say the mom stabbed her son and then herself.

Greeley Police Department responded to a home on the morning of Dec. 15, where mother Susan Lucero, 41, and her 10-year-old son were found injured in a stabbing. Police investigated and determined Lucero stabbed herself and her son. On Dec. 18, she was booked into Weld County Jail in connection to the stabbing.

WELD COUNTY

According to the police department's press release, officers responded to a home in the 200 block of 9th Avenue after receiving a call at about 5:10 a.m. about two people who had been stabbed.

Dispatchers were originally told an unknown suspect had left the scene, but police the investigation revealed there was no unknown suspect, and rather, it appeared the mother, Lucero, had stabbed her child and then herself.

Both Lucero and the child were taken to the hospital the day of the response, and they are reportedly in stable condition.

Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for Lucero, and she faced multiple charges, including attempted murder in the first degree.

The day Lucero was booked into jail, she also faced charges for Attempted First Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, Child Abuse Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Felony Menacing.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective Radin at 970-350-9671.