Greeley police search for road rage, carjacking suspect

Police are investigating a road rage incident that led to several attempted carjackings in Greeley. It happened near Highway 257 and 10th Street.

CBS

Police said the suspect intentionally rammed his vehicle into the other vehicles on the road and then got out of his car.

He then tried to carjack several vehicles that he also stopped. He was unsuccessful and ran away. Police said the suspect is still on the run.

The suspect's vehicle had also been stolen.