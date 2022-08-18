Greeley police search for bank robbery suspect

Watch CBS News
Greeley police are asking for help finding a bank robbery suspect who struck last weekend. The robbery happened at the First Bank near 10th Street and 43red Avenue on Aug. 13 before 11 a.m.

Investigators said the man threatened the teller for money and then walked out. 

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery is asked to call the Greeley Police Department at (970) 350-9605.

