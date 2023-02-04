Overdosing man calls 9-1-1, police find drugs, guns, and money in his car

A man walked into a gas station Wednesday and asked employees to call 9-1-1 because he might be overdosing. Based on what police found in his car, he easily could have been.

Eight pounds of suspected methamphetamine.

About 12,000 fake prescription pills believed to contain fentanyl.

Half a pound of possible cocaine.

Two guns.

And an undisclosed amount of cash.

Greeley Police Department

Brian Ledezma, 31, was taken to a hospital for treatment. And then to jail. He faces four high-level felony drug charges, all alleging an intent to distribute.

On top of that, an attempted murder charge: Weld County authorities were already looking for Ledezma regarding a drive-by shooting that happened in Greeley two weeks earlier.

Brian Ledezma Weld County Sheriff's Office

Police officers and medics were sent to the Soaring V Fuels gas station in Nunn at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from the Greeley Police Department. They believed Ledezma was overdosing, too, and he was immediately taken to a hospital.

The Weld County Drug Task Force was eventually called in and found the items inside the car which Ledezma had parked outside the gas station.

The drive-by shooting occurred in the 9000 block of 19th Street Road the evening of Jan. 17. Multiple rounds from a gun were fired into a home "that was clearly occupied by adults and a child," according to the press release. No one was injured, and the victims identified Ledezma as a possible suspect.

Ledezma is scheduled to appear in Weld County court Monday afternoon to be formally charged in both cases.