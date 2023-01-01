Watch CBS News
Greeley man caught with nearly 6,000 fentanyl pills sentenced to 40 years in prison

By Logan Smith

/ CBS Colorado

A 27-year-old Greeley man was sentenced to four decades behind bars after he sold fentanyl to undercover officers. 

Investigators also intercepted three postal packages addressed to Andrew Durdy during the investigation. The packages, delivered from California, contained more fentanyl. 

In total, about 5,800 fentanyl pills were seized during the Weld County Drug Task Force's investigation.  

"This was a conservative count," Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia told the judge during the sentencing hearing, per a press release from the DA's Office. "Any one of those pills could have killed someone. Bottom line, he made a profit off destroying other people's lives and we won't tolerate this type of behavior in our community."

fentanyl-dealer-sentenced-andrew-durdy-from-weld-da.jpg
Andrew Durdy 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office

Durdy pleaded guilty to two counts of felony fentanyl distribution in October. Weld District Court Judge Timothy Kerns sentenced Durdy to 40 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections on Dec. 21.

