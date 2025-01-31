Great Colorado Payback wants to give back $2 billion in unclaimed property

The Great Colorado Payback has $2 billion in unclaimed property and wants to give it back. The Colorado Department of the Treasury and Great Colorado Payback hosted an open house Thursday and showcased unique items from the Treasury's vault ahead of National Unclaimed Property Day on February 1, 2025.

The Great Colorado Payback showcased unique items from the Treasury's vault. CBS

The event displayed rare jewelry, gold and silver bars, collectible watches, and other valuable items that are being stored in the State Treasurer's vault.

Colorado State Treasurer Dave Young and Gov. Jared Polis have declared Feb. 1 as Unclaimed Property Day in Colorado. Right now there are 7.5 million people who have $2 billion worth of unclaimed property.

The Colorado Department of the Treasury vault. CBS

"We have a fabulous team here that handles unclaimed property, the Great Colorado Payback, and when we think we know who the owners are, we hold onto it. As a matter of fact, all of this is held onto forever. We don't allow it to go out the door unless it's going to the proper owner," said Young.

The Great Colorado Payback has billions in unclaimed property. CBS

The Great Colorado Payback returned nearly $78 million in unclaimed property through 75,000 claims last year. Those who think they might have unclaimed property are encouraged to check out the Great Colorado Payback website.

Great Colorado Payback Colorado Department of Treasury