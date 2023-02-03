Watch CBS News
2 gray wolves collared to better understand behaviors for wolf management plan

More information is being collected on gray wolves and their habits as the animals navigate new territory in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are capturing, collaring and releasing gray wolves. 

On Thursday, CPW officers captured and collared, and in one case, recollar, two gray wolves in North Park. Male wolf 2101 was collared two years ago and was fitted with a new collar. Wolf 2301, another male presumed to be one of 2101's pups, was also fitted with a collar. 

The data collected from the collars will continue to help CPW better understand wolf behavior which will be used to shape the gray wolf management plan in Colorado. 

