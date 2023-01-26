Grand Junction officers arrest suspect, claim he intentionally drove truck into police station

Police in Grand Junction arrested a man they say intentionally drove into the police station. Surveillance video shows the truck crashing into the lobby on Wednesday.

Grand Junction Police via Storyful

Nathan Chacon, 45, was arrested immediately after the crash. He faces several charges, including attempted murder. Officers said Chacon told them that he knew it was a bad idea.

Grand Junction Police via Storyful

An affidavit states that previous records show at least 90 calls for service involving Chacon as he reported strange happenings. Officers did not find any evidence to substantiate those calls. The police department also documents that the calls have seemed to escalate recently.

Nathan Chacon Grand Junction Police

According to police, Chacon told officers that he intended to leave the Grand Junction area on Wednesday but believed he was being followed. Chacon said that he drove into the lobby because he was worried he would be killed if he stopped outside.