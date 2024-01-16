2024 Grammy Awards performers will include Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo

Nominees Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo will hit the stage at the 66th Grammy Awards, as the first batch of performers for the biggest night in music, the Recording Academy announced.

The three singers have won a combined 14 Grammys and are all up for Song of the Year at this year's awards. Billie Eilish is nominated for six Grammy awards this year, with "What Was I Made For?" up for Song of the Year, Dua Lipa is nominated for two Grammy awards with "Dance The Night" up for Song of the Year, and Olivia Rodrigo is nominated for six Grammy awards with "vampire" up for Song of the Year.

U.S. singer-songwriter Billie Eilish accepts the award for Best New Artist during the Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

All but one nominee for Album of the Year are women.

Top nominees include SZA, who earned the most nods in nine categories, as well as Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea, and Victoria Monét, who earned seven nominations each. Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift all earned six nominations.

Three new categories; Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording are included for the first time in this year's award show.

The Grammy Awards will return to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, with the show airing live on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.