Governor adjusts delivery regulations ahead of anticipated fuel crisis

Closing of Suncor could impact all of Colorado

Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency Friday, giving formal approval to plans to increase deliveries of fuel to the state in the aftermath of Denver-area refinery's sudden shut down.

"The shutdown will result in significant fuel supply challenges throughout Colorado," the governor's directive stated.

Friday's action formalized the disaster emergency and response plan announced Dec. 31.

The refinery accounts for roughly 25% of statewide gasoline consumption, 50% of statewide diesel consumption, and one third of jet fuel consumption at the Denver International Airport, according to the directive.

CBS

The most tangible effect of the plan involves the loosening of trucking regulations, notably the restrictions on hours that truck drivers are limited to work each day and limits on truck weights.

Certain pipeline delivery regulations will also be loosened.

The Suncor refinery in Commerce City shut down in late December. The company said equipment was damaged during a stretch of cold weather.

CBS

State health officials recently confirmed a release of benzene from the plant during that time is not a threat to the public's drinking water.

The directive activates the Colorado National Guard and the State Emergency Operations Plan. The state's Office of Emergency Management will also be involved in the planning and logistics response.

"I have contacted refineries and fuel transportation companies in other parts of the country to minimize any disruption and to maximize distribution of fuel to Coloradans," the governor's directive states. "My fellow Governors in neighboring states are helping coordinate additional deliveries to Colorado."

The refinery may be shut down six to 12 weeks.