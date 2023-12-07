Gov. Jared Polis released the "Road Map to a Future Colorado 2026" on Thursday. Some of the issues he addressed in the plan are to "create more housing that Coloradans can afford, expand transit options, protect Colorado's precious resources like water and public land and improve air quality."

Polis released the plan at Lamar Station in Lakewood, built next to the RTD rail line station to encourage public transit.

Gov. Polis releases "Road Map to a Future Colorado 2026" focusing on housing, transportation CBS

Polis said after traveling around the state earlier this fall and talking to Coloradans, he and other state leaders came up with the plan that calls for a vision of Colorado that is livable, sustainable and affordable.

"We have an opportunity to create a more affordable and livable Colorado for everyone when our state turns 150 in 2026. Coloradans around the state are calling for reduced housing costs and better transit options, and this roadmap details common sense actions we can take to deliver the results Coloradans deserve while protecting our environment and the resources we rely on," said Polis.

The plan also calls for 100% renewable energy by 2040 and increasing access to trains, buses and bicycle routes.

"It's refreshing to be able to walk out my door and around the corner and hop on light rail which takes me to where I need and go, I'm retired and enjoy it, what I don't enjoy is traffic," said Lamar Station Crossing resident Darrell Bell.

Some of the other issues outlined in the plan include the protection of Colorado's lands, smart planning and growth that supports the state's beauty and wildlife and support for local businesses.

