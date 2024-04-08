Gov. Jared Polis rings closing bell for NYSE

Gov. Jared Polis rang the closing bell for the New York Stock Exchange to signal the close of trading on Monday afternoon. Polis was joined at the Governor's Mansion by NYSE Lynn Martin.

Gov. Jared Polis rings the closing bell for the NYSE on Monday. Office of the Governor

"We are proud of Colorado's thriving business community and the contributions they make to our economy. Hosting the New York Stock Exchange in Colorado is a great opportunity to showcase the incredible work being done here and the fact that our state is the best place to launch and run a business, including a large public company," said Polis in a statement.

Polis was also joined by Colorado business leaders to celebrate Colorado's economic success and strong business community.