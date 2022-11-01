Gov. Jared Polis releases state budget for 2023-2024

Gov. Jared Polis released the state budget for the next fiscal year. The governor said that the proposal is based on issues facing Coloradans.

The budget proposal includes a focus on public safety, affordable housing, protecting resources like air and water, and balancing the budget while keeping the state's reserves at a healthy level. It also includes resources for climate action and wildfire mitigation and suppression.

"The hard work of the last four years has led to a strong economic recovery, with tens of thousands of new jobs created in the last year alone and an unemployment rate below the national average," said Polis in a statement. "But we must continue pushing forward and address the challenges facing Coloradans. I am proud that this balanced budget proposal focuses on securing today and investing in tomorrow. This budget doubles down on the work to make our state more affordable, safer, cleaner, and better prepared for a natural disaster or financial rainy day."

The budget proposal was also submitted to the Joint Budget Committee of the General Assembly at the state Capitol.