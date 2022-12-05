Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Jared Polis submits proposal to import prescription drugs from Canada

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis submits proposal to import prescription drugs from Canada
Gov. Jared Polis submits proposal to import prescription drugs from Canada 00:26

Gov. Jared Polis is taking action to try to save Coloradans money on their prescription medications. He submitted a proposal to the FDA to import prescription drugs from Canada on Monday. 

This is the first step in getting approval to operate Colorado's "Canadian Drug Importation Program." The plan aims to save Coloradans an average of 65% on imported medication. 

That could result in $53 to $88 million saved each year.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 5, 2022 / 4:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.