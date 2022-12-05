Gov. Jared Polis submits proposal to import prescription drugs from Canada
Gov. Jared Polis is taking action to try to save Coloradans money on their prescription medications. He submitted a proposal to the FDA to import prescription drugs from Canada on Monday.
This is the first step in getting approval to operate Colorado's "Canadian Drug Importation Program." The plan aims to save Coloradans an average of 65% on imported medication.
That could result in $53 to $88 million saved each year.
