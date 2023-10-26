Gov. Jared Polis orders flags to be lowered half-staff to honor victims in Lewiston, Maine

Flags ordered to be lowered half-staff to honor victims in Lewiston, Maine

Colorado officials announced Thursday that Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered half-staff on all public buildings to honor the victims killed in a shooting in Lewiston, Maine.

A press release said flags should be lowered from sunrise Oct. 26, 2023, until sunset Oct. 30, 2023.

At least 18 people were killed in mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday night, Maine Gov. Janet Mills confirmed Thursday morning. At least 13 others were injured.

A suspect was at large, authorities said. Authorities are attempting to locate 40-year-old Robert Card, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck told reporters during a news conference Thursday morning. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials were still working to identify victims Thursday morning, state police Col. William Ross said during the news conference. Eight had been identified, and 10 others still needed to be identified.

Heavily armed police stand at the ambulance entrance to the Central Maine Medical Center on Oct. 26, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine, where many of the shooting victims were brought. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The deceased victims include Arthur Strout and Joseph Walker, CBS News confirmed with their families. Officials haven't released many details about the victims.

President Joe Biden's full proclamation text addressing the incident and ordering flags to be half-staff said:

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on October 25, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, October 30, 2023. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-sixth day of October, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-three, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-eighth.