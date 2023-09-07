Gov. Jared Polis signs executive order to create more apprencitceship programs in Colorado

Gov. Polis signs executive order to create more apprenticeship programs for Colorado

Gov. Polis signs executive order to create more apprenticeship programs for Colorado

Gov. Polis signs executive order to create more apprenticeship programs for Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order on Thursday to create more apprenticeship programs for Colorado. He said he wants to increase the number of apprentices in state offices by 50% by July 30, 2024.

CBS

Polis also wants to create 100 new programs in the private sector.

"This approach will help us connect more Coloradans to available jobs and a pathway to get the skills they need to hold those jobs without giving up their earning potential while they're learning those skills," said Polis.

Polis said by the state setting an example, more private companies will be encouraged to do work-based learning and that will make Colorado more competitive.