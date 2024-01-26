Now there are more transportation options to X Games Aspen with Bustang partnership

X Games fans can take Bustang to Aspen next week

Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Transportation on Friday introduced a first-of-its-kind partnership with X Games Aspen and Bustang to provide sustainable, convenient and low-cost traveling for fans.

According to a press release, Polis and CDOT have focused on giving X Games fans more transportation options to get them to events in Aspen.

To celebrate winter in Colorado, Polis and CDOT debuted a custom wrapped bus that features X Games stars Eileen Gu, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Chloe Kim, Alex Hall, Marcus Kleveland, and Zeb Powell.

The partnership will provide Coloradans a safe, convenient and affordable travel during the X Games, allowing them to forget about the stress of traffic and parking.

"Colorado is thrilled to partner with X Games Aspen to help attendees save time and money on the roads. Fresh powder is great for snow sports, but not so great for traffic, and we know this partnership will help more people get where they are going faster and safer," said Polis.

"Working with CDOT to provide a sustainable travel option to X Games Aspen will not only be better for the environment, but also can make for a better guest experience for fans coming from all over Colorado," said Valerie Ryan, vice president of fan experience and hospitality at X Games. "Colorado has been home to X Games for 25 years and we are proud to partner with CDOT to give fans all over the state an easy, sustainable option to experience the event."

The West Line travels from Union Station in Denver to Glenwood Springs five times a day between 7 a.m. and 5:40 p.m. CDOT and the governor's office says for travel to X Games Aspen, a transfer is required in Glenwood Springs from Bustang to the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority.

X Games Aspen is from Friday to Sunday and is currently streaming here.

For more information on routes and purchasing tickets, visit here.