Gov. Jared Polis applauds more wildfire mitigation, forest management grants for Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis announced on Thursday more wildfire mitigation and forest health management grants for Colorado. He was joined by state leaders, legislators, youth corps members, and water providers to announce an additional investment of $6.5 million in grants from Colorado's Strategic Wildfire Action Program.

According to the Governor's Office, Polis' administration has committed about $145 million in state funds and leveraged millions more in federal funds for forest health and wildfire mitigation work.

"Colorado is becoming a national leader in wildfire mitigation and we need to do more to provide our communities with the tools and resources to prevent and control fires. This work keeps Coloradans safe, protects our air quality, and supports our thriving communities and Colorado's iconic outdoors," said Polis.

COSWAP was created in 2022 and invested in targeted wildfire risk mitigation, as well as prioritizing key mitigation projects. COSWAP's initial success led it to become a permanent program. To date, it has funded 83 wildfire mitigation projects and supported fuel reduction projects and critical forest restoration.

COSWAP has allocated 2023 funding through:

Workforce Development Grant: $4.5M

1. 27 Projects, 8 Counties, 3,664 Acres

a. 13 projects with the Colorado Youth Corps Association

b. 2 projects with Teens, Inc, a conservation corps located in Boulder County

c. 3 projects with the Department of Corrections SWIFT crews

d. 9 wildfire mitigation workforce training grants supporting over 750 people in receiving S130/S190, S212 or other advanced wildfire mitigation related trainings, including statewide offerings