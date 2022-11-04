Lakewood set to be first city in Colorado with Google Fiber network

Lakewood will be the first city in Colorado to get Google Fiber

Lakewood will be the first city in Colorado to receive Google Fiber network installation. The network plans to assist in cutting down internet costs for businesses and residents.

"Whether you're a small business owner or a student going to school, to have fast, reliable and cheap internet is critical," says Adam Paul, mayor of Lakewood. He added, "It will add some competition with our existing providers. I imagine the rollout will take a couple years, but their goal is to hit the entire city."

The announcement comes as the City of Lakewood hopes to provide a reliable and affordable internet service after hearing an outcry from the community about the lack of options.

"What we heard from Lakewood was that residents and small businesses wanted better choices for internet service, "said John-Michael Cortez, overseer of Government and Community Affairs for Google Fiber.

In the last decade, Google Fiber has increased its services across the nation and continued to grow its presence as a reliable internet service.

"Over the last few years, we've been humming. We're growing very rapidly in the communities that we serve," Cortez said.

Lakewood is part of Google Fiber's five state expansion plan, but construction and installation of the service won't begin until next year.

The network claims to have quality internet speeds, along with flexible service plans.

"We offer 1-gigabyte speeds, and we offer a 2-gigabyte service now for residents and businesses," Cortez says.

Paul is hoping the installation of Google Fiber's services could spark up competition among other internet networks.

"When you bring competition in the market, other companies may see how it's working in Lakewood and we can all do better together," Paul said.

Lakewood becomes 1 of 16 cities to partner with Google Fiber for network services with plans beginning at $70. Service will be available to the community and businesses after network segments are completed, according to officials.