Watch CBS News
Local News

Golden Police Department moves to 4-day work week on trial basis

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Golden announces 4-day work week for police department
Golden announces 4-day work week for police department 00:32

The Golden Police Department is moving to a four-day work week on a trial basis. The City of Golden said it's part of its "Best for Golden" program where the 4-hour work week will be reduced to 32 hours without a reduction in pay.

City officials believe the change will improve employee retention, engagement and well-being. 

They are currently in the process of refining schedules. The trial period is expected to last six months. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 10:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.