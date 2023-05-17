Golden Police Department moves to 4-day work week on trial basis
The Golden Police Department is moving to a four-day work week on a trial basis. The City of Golden said it's part of its "Best for Golden" program where the 4-hour work week will be reduced to 32 hours without a reduction in pay.
City officials believe the change will improve employee retention, engagement and well-being.
They are currently in the process of refining schedules. The trial period is expected to last six months.
