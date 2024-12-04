Goats hired to munch weeds, help reduce risk for wildfires in Colorado

More than 1,000 goats at work at Lockheed Martin to clear brush

Some goats are working hard in Colorado to help clear brush designed to reduce the risk of wildfires. South Metro Fire Rescue released video of the herd of 1,200 goats eating weeds on the Lockheed Martin campus.

Lockheed Martin hired a herd of 1,200 goats to graze on dry vegetation, reducing fire fuels. South Metro Fire Rescue

The goats gobbled up the dry vegetation surrounding the aerospace company's facilities this week. They were brought in by a company called Goat Green that specializes in using furry friends to get to places that machinery cannot.

Goats clear weeds to help reduce wildfire risk in Jefferson County. South Metro Fire Rescue

"Faster containment is going to be safer not only for the employees of Lockheed Martin here but really all of the neighboring communities around us as well," explained Sean Vogel, the VP of safety and quality assurance at Lockheed Martin in a statement. "Because as you know fire doesn't really care about property lines, so we wanted to make sure we're doing our part to take care of those areas."

Goats cleared dry vegetation on the Lockheed Martin campus. South Metro Fire Rescue

South Metro Fire said it's appreciative of the efforts by Lockheed Martin since its crews had very few fire calls to the area due to previous mitigation efforts.

"We're really proud of Lockheed for taking these steps that are so important in the resiliency and the fire resistance that is so badly needed," explained Selena Silva, with SMFR Community Risk Reduction in a statement.