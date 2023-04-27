Global leaders meet in Denver to tackle migration and fentanyl issues

The art at the Cities of the Americas Summit spans from across the Americas, just like the leaders. The summit, hosted this week in Denver, is working to bridge divides across cultures.

Along with having important discussions, the event also features art, fashion and music from across the world.

"Over 250 mayors are joining us here in Colorado, along with 3,000 registered delegates," said FloraJane DiRienzo, the executive director of the Biennial of the Americas. "This is an opportunity to not only have these tough conversations around our hemisphere's most pressing challenges, but also to come together and unify."

CBS

Issues that will be addressed at the summit include topics such as climate change, migration and combating drugs like fentanyl. Leaders hope to share local solutions, globally. It's the first-of-its-kind summit.

Along with mayors from Ukraine, Mexico and Canada, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Affairs, Brian Nichols, is also in attendance.

Nichols told CBS News Colorado, that the state is leading the way when it comes to diversifying its economy and sustainability.

"Democracy and government happen at the local level for most people. Around our hemisphere, people are dealing with the same challenges, and sharing the best practices is crucial," Nichols said. "They're all coming here to learn from each other and to see what you've created here in Colorado."

CBS

An agreement is expected to be signed on Thursday to help address international fentanyl trafficking.

Leaders like the mayor of Bogota, Colombia, Claudia López Hernández, are also attending this weekend -- making sure women are at the forefront of this change, while solving issues through collective action.

"No matter the city you live in, you're making change, and you're leading it," López Hernández said. "Women are equipped with empathy. Now, we can offer that empathy and care with efficiency and leadership to achieve collective goals."

Many of the art events presented by Fabrica De Arte Americas are free and open to the public. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/445lKzP