Girls & Science: Volunteers Build Kits To Encourage & Uplift Girls' Interest In STEM Careers

DENVER (CBS4) — Volunteers, including the CBS4 team, filled the Girls Inc. gym on Saturday morning to build boxes containing hands-on activities related to STEM careers.

"All the influential women in my life have some part in STEM," said Tanji Watts, volunteer and former Girls Inc. member.

(credit: CBS)

The thINC Outside the Box Kits are an added experience for our virtual Girls and Science this year. "(They feature) journals, books to read, and different supplies," said Watts.

As part of this year's event, girls 6-10 years old can explore pro-girl programs, delivered right to their doorsteps.

(credit: CBS)

Stacy Gardner is a program manager with one of CBS4's partners, Ping Identity.

"Helping make sure we run efficiently and effectively," said Gardner. "I just love technology in general, especially with computer science – it's turning words into physical things and actions and opportunities."

She says it's important to encourage girls to know STEM careers are worth pursuing.

(credit: CBS)

"Especially around the middle school age is when women start to fall out of the pipeline because they feel it's not cool to be in STEM or to like math and science," Gardner said. "I know it's very easy to think that because someone might think that you're nerdy or a dork you should pursue less. Do you – if you enjoy math, you enjoy science – if you find something you're passionate about, it makes a world of difference in your happiness in your career and in life."

This year's virtual event will run from Feb. 24 – March 26. Learn more here: Girls & Science – CBS Denver