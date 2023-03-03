Denver Museum of Nature & Science welcomes visitors for a free night as Girls and Science kicks off

CBS Colorado has been committed to helping girls explore science, technology, engineering, and math careers for many years. Once again this year in the month of March we are presenting Girls & Science, and the Kick-Off event will take place Friday night at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

Young people and their families can get free admission into the museum from 5-9 p.m. and girls have the opportunity to meet female professionals working in STEM fields. That includes Dominique Alhambra, the anthropology collections manager of DMNS.

"There are going to be different tables with activities, not just from the Denver Museum of Nature & Science but also the other (Girls & Science) sponsors, with the mentors in person so that girls can meet them and talk about their careers and how they learned about science, and what they love most about their jobs," Alhambra said.

Girls & Science sponsors include presenting sponsor PING Identity, Xcel Energy, MSU Denver and Chevron. Each organization will have a mentor present on Friday night to inspire young people. CBS Colorado will also have a mentor at the event: First Alert Chief Meteorologist Lauren Whitney.

Alhambra says the museum is very excited to be greeting girls at a Girls & Science event for the first time since before the pandemic.

"We've been doing virtual Girls & Science for a couple years now, and I really miss that interaction face to face, 1-on-1 with the girls that are coming to this event," she said. "That's the thing I'm looking forward to the most."

CBS Colorado presents Girls & Science in partnership with Girls Inc. of Metro Denver and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

