Girl Scouts of Colorado not raising cookie prices this year

The Girl Scouts of Colorado says that while other parts of the country may charge more for cookies this year, that won't happen in our state.

Girl Scout cookies Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Cookies sold by some troops in other states will cost as much as $6 a box, up from $5 per package last year. To be sure, some newer cookies, like S'mores and Toffee-tastic, had already been priced at $6, but now the increase extends to other varieties of the coveted treats in regions including New York and Massachusetts.

According to Girl Scouts, the increase is due to inflation's impact on the cost of ingredients and other aspects of cookie making.

Girl Scouts of Colorado told CBS News Colorado that the price of cookies is not going up when cookie sales begin next year.