The new Gerber baby is from Colorado

Gerber Foods has named its new "Gerber baby" and she's from Colorado. Madison Mendoza is the 13th annual Gerber Photo Search 2023 winner and the official Gerber baby this year. That means she gets the title "Gerber Spokesbaby & Chief Growing Officer."

She's almost 10 months old. Her parents are both Navy veterans. They say she thrives in her swim lessons, has fun hiking with her folks and loves to experience new foods. She's tried everything from sea urchin to kimchi.

Maddie is a rainbow baby, meaning she was born after a pregnancy loss.

Each year more than 100,000 parents submit photos of their baby in hopes it will be chosen by Gerber for the honor.

Ann Turner Cook became the first Gerber baby in 1928 and appears on the brand's baby food jars and other products.

"Every year we choose a baby who best exemplifies Gerber's longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby," said Gerber's CEO several years ago.