Genetically Pure Bison Herd Coming To Colorado From Yellowstone

WELLINGTON, Colo. (CBS4) - A herd of genetically pure bison are again finding a home on the range in Colorado.

Ten of the pure bison are now roaming a fenced area at the Soapstone Prairie Natural Area on the Colorado-Wyoming state line.

(credit: CBS)

Through the years bison have interbred with cattle except for the animals in Yellowstone National Park. But bison can carry a disease that is devastating to cattle, although it has now been mostly eradicated.

To prevent the disease from spreading again researchers implanted genetically pure and disease free embryos into female bison who may not be pure.

UPDATE: Bison population, with Yellowstone National Park roots, explodes in Colorado