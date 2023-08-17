Watch CBS News
Gaylord Hotel will expand and renovate three restaurants and the Grand Lodge

Five years after opening, Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center will renovate three restaurants and the Grand Lodge.

Part of their multi-year investment plan, Phase Two will include a reconceptualization of three existing restaurants and add a new event pavilion.

Embers Lodge Bar will replace Pinyons, and feature a 360-degree wraparound bar and 248-person seating area. The menu will feature beers and cocktails from local distilleries and breweries. 

The new English pub, The Fortunate Prospector, will seat 134 guests and feature a 12-draft beer tower. It will also feature British cocktails and the menu will pull from traditional English roots. 

Garden and Grain will focus solely on healthy eating with gluten-free, low-carb, vegetarian, vegan, and keto options and will prioritize sustainable practices. 

Copper Table will feature authentic Colorado cuisine including trout, free-range chicken, elk, bison, and more. 

All the projects are expected to be finished in 2024. 

