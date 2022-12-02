Man wanted in connection with possible murder in Texas arrested in Thornton

A man wanted in connection with a possible murder in Texas has been arrested in Thornton. Gavin Roberts, 26, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and is awaiting extradition to Austin, Texas.

The investigation began on Halloween night in Austin. It was the last time Justin Haden, 34, was heard from. Authorities said that Haden's family the police for a welfare check. Officers didn't find anyone in his apartment, but did see what they thought were red wine stains on the wall next to the bed.

According to the warrant, a private investigator saw the same stains which he believed to be blood. Officers returned and confirmed the blood to be human and suspected that Haden was no longer alive.

The investigation led them to Roberts who was seen on surveillance video with Haden. Detectives also said that Roberts was seen leaving Haden's apartment with a large tote bag that police believe contained Haden's body.

A body was found near Ronald Reagan and Interstate 35 in Jarrell and are awaiting autopsy results to confirm if it is Haden.

Roberts has been charged with tampering with physical evidence of a human corpse so far.