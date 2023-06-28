Some Garfield County residents on alert as Spring Creek Fire continues to burn

Some residents in Garfield County are on alert as the Spring Creek Fire continues to burn. The fire was about 5% contained as of Tuesday afternoon, the last update provided by the Bureau of Land Management and White River National Forest.

The fire started June 24 when firefighters and crews from the air worked to keep the fire to about 200 acres where it was burning on a mix of private and Bureau of Land Management-administered land.

Unfortunately, hot, dry and windy conditions fueled the fire on June 26, Monday, when it grew to more than 2,500 acres.

A map of the Spring Creek Fire shows the size and location of the blaze the morning of Tuesday, June 27, 2023. U.S. Forest Service

Wednesday is another Red Flag Warning for the area where the Spring Creek Fire is burning, which will make it more difficult for crews fighting the fire.

The fire has been burning to the south and away from Parachute. It is burning grass, oakbrush and pinon-juniper.

Crews are focusing efforts on the northeast side of the fire between the fire's edge and the town of Parachute, where there is oil and gas infrastructure.

There are 300 personnel fighting the fire.

No evacuations have been ordered as of Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, David Boyd with the US Forest Service said the fire was not growing as quickly and was hitting mud and snow as it climbed to about 9,000 feet in elevation.

Official briefings are being posted on Facebook on the upper Colorado River interagency fire management page online https://www.facebook.com/UCRFireManagementUnit.