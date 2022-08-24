Gardens on Havana shopping center businesses vandalized

Aurora police are hoping someone recognizes a man who has been spraying graffiti across town

Police hope someone can help identify the vandals who are targeting businesses with graffiti. They hit at least four businesses in the Gardens on Havana shopping center earlier this month.

The businesses hit include Target, two banks and a Starbucks. Surveillance cameras did get images of one suspect involved in the vandalism.

Police say the suspect rides a skateboard and uses blue spray paint.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.