Switching schools gave Future Leaders winner new motivation, classroom goals

CBS News Colorado, along with our partners at PDC Energy and Ping Identity, celebrate high school students who excel in science, technology, engineering, and math. The Future Leaders award comes with a $1,000 prize, and a profile on CBS News Colorado.

The latest winner is Julien Crawford, a 12th Grader at Endeavor Academy in Centennial. It was a change in schools that has allowed Julien Crawford to thrive, especially in his science classes.

"It gives me a better understanding of this world and I find it really cool," Crawford said about his Earth Science class. "If I can make an impact on the world I definitely will and I will definitely pursue that."

Crawford says his move to Endeavor Academy has given him a new motivation and goal for school.

"I never thought I would graduate. I always had this negative thought I would never graduate. But coming here I finally realized if I do my hard work and put in time and effort I'll be able to graduate on time," he said.

"There is nothing like having a good relationship with students because then it makes them want to know more," said Crawford's science teacher Lilyann Lambert.

She says she nominated Crawford to be a Future Leader because he works full time, has embraced being a good student, and even takes other students under his wing to help them.

"Not very many people are good at working with others. It's definitely a trait that is valuable," She said. "Whether it's a simple conversation or whether it's working together in a group. He's just accepting and tolerant of others."

Crawford says he's eyeing graduation and then wants to take a gap-year to really find his passion for what he wants to do in life.

"This place has given me so (many) opportunities to achieve my goals, whether it's graduation or this (award)," Crawford said.