Future Leader sparking joy of coding in elementary school students

The newest Future Leaders winner is Bryce Hunter, a sophomore in the Cherry Creek School District. Hunter is a wiz with computer technology, but it's his volunteer efforts that he's really passionate about.

"I just really wanted to give back to the community," he told CBS News Colorado.

Hunter started a program called Cyber Leaders. It's a club at Holm Elementary School in Denver, where he mentors and teaches fourth graders how to code.

"We just help them create whatever they have in mind, and just get them used to computer science," Hunter explained.

The idea was initiated by a coding project Hunter did when he was in fifth grade. When the project was over, Hunter realized he didn't have any resources to continue learning about coding. Now, he's helping kids to code games, program robots, and create circuits. Then the club will host a STEMapalooza event, where they'll teach other kids in the school what they've learned.

"The main goal that I want to help them get out of it is just how to learn. How to be willing to fail relentlessly and just keep being motivated to try new things," Hunter said.

Hunter has been very motivated to try new things. He's currently taking a Cyber Security class at the Cherry Creek Innovation Campus. He'll be hosting a Game Jam at the district's Computer Science event next month. He spent two summers doing the Colorado School of Mines' Coding for Good program, attended GenCyber camps, and worked toward a PC Pro Certification, which opens the door to working in IT.

"A lot of the time, I just have to wake up and just put one foot in front of the other, and set my goals, and just try to reach them every day," Hunter said.

One goal that he's reached is helping people with food insecurity. Hunter started an organization called the Can Campaign. He collects pop top canned goods, and then he hands them out to people who need food.

"We plan to make an app for the Can Campaign, finish up the website, and work with other organizations like Walmart or Goodwill to hold like can drives to give out to people," Hunter explained.

He credits his busy scheduled as one of the ways that he manages ADHD, a diagnosis he's struggled with since childhood.

"I was very hard for me to make friends and participate socially," he told CBS News Colorado.

With the right medication, and the flexibility to take classes online and in-person, Hunter has learned to manage his disorder.

"Having ways to spend your energy so you can directly focus when you're doing school has really helped me," he said.

Hunter hopes to take all the skills he's developing now and one day be a computer architect. He just may be the one who develops the next generation of personal computer.

