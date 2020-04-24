Future Leader Gets A Jump On Medical Education

DENVER (CBS4) – Even with school being interrupted by coronavirus, CBS4 believes it's important to recognize the great work being done by high school students. Every month during the school year, CBS4, along with its partners at the Colorado School of Mines and PDC Energy, celebrate a high school student that is excelling in science, technology, engineering or math, STEM. The winner gets $1,000 and a profile on CBS4 News.

Allison Arredondo receives her Future Leaders certificate from a safe distance. (credit CBS)

The winner for April is Allison Arredondo, a senior at West Early College.

"I think we're a family here," Arredondo said of her high school.

She, like every other student in Colorado is locked out of her school.

"I think it's really unfortunate for us, seniors, because we worked really hard for four years," Arredondo said.

Unlike most high school seniors, Arredondo fulfilled her high school requirements last year. She opted to spend her senior year taking college classes, and enjoying high school traditions.

(credit Allison Arredondo)

"I get that things happen and it's out of our control, but I wish we got to come back for our senior year, at least and finish it, because I think we deserve it," she told CBS4.

Arredondo is already working toward a medical career. She spent several weeks at Yale University learning emergency medical procedures.

"It was definitely hard, but it was definitely worth it," she said.

(credit Allison Arredondo)

She interned at Clinica Family Health in Thornton, and Denver Indian Health & Family Services.

"That was the first time I was able to shadow a doctor and get like hands on learning," she explained.

"So obviously, you're very successful in academics, but you're a leader here at West Prep, tell me about that," CBS4's Ashton Altieri asked.

"I'm the Vice President of the National Honor Society, so that must means that we have to engage our school in the community," she said.

(credit CBS)

Arredondo's senior year got interrupted, but she's on track to start college and pursue her dream of being a doctor.

