Watch CBS News
Local News

Fundraiser planned for victims in double homicide at American Elm restaurant

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Double homicide at Denver restaurant American Elm under investigation
Double homicide at Denver restaurant American Elm under investigation 00:33

A fundraiser is being planned for the victims of a double homicide at the American Elm restaurant. Police rushed to the restaurant located at 4132 West 38th Avenue in Denver on Monday. 

The bodies of Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio Morales, aka "Nacho" were found inside the restaurant. Both victims worked at the restaurant. 

deaths.jpg
CBS

On Monday, May 1, Hops & Pie will host a silent auction and buffet-style dinner with more than 30 local businesses to raise funds for the families of the victims. 

There is a $2,000 reward offered for information to help police make an arrest. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 5:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.