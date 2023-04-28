Fundraiser planned for victims in double homicide at American Elm restaurant

A fundraiser is being planned for the victims of a double homicide at the American Elm restaurant. Police rushed to the restaurant located at 4132 West 38th Avenue in Denver on Monday.

The bodies of Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio Morales, aka "Nacho" were found inside the restaurant. Both victims worked at the restaurant.

CBS

On Monday, May 1, Hops & Pie will host a silent auction and buffet-style dinner with more than 30 local businesses to raise funds for the families of the victims.

There is a $2,000 reward offered for information to help police make an arrest.